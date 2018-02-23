Rain passes through the area this morning

Low pressure swinging through the Great Lakes will touch off rain showers in Mid-Michigan this morning into the early afternoon. The rainfall is expected to be light and should not worsen the flooding in the Lansing area. The Red Cedar in East Lansing and the Grand River in Lansing have both now crested. The drop in water levels will slowly happen through the weekend into early next week.
Tonight and Saturday both promise to be dry. Lows tonight will be near 30 and highs should be in the low 40s Saturday. Saturday night into early Sunday more rain is expected in Mid-Michigan. Mostly of Sunday should be partly cloudy and windy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.