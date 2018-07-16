Quality Dairy store in Lansing robbed Saturday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Lansing Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a Quality Dairy Store in Lansing.

The robbery occurred at the store located at 500 East Saginaw and North Cedar Street around 3:30 AM Saturday.

The man fled the scene after robbing the cashier and stealing a minimal amount of cash. Police set up a perimeter to search for him but were unsuccessful.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The company released a press release at 6:52 AM which stated, 'the company continuously installs new monitors, upgrades security systems and improves camera angles to keep stores safer.'

If anyone can help locate the suspect, please contact the Lansing Police Department.

The store is open for normal operation.