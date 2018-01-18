Quality Dairy Sells $1.9 Million Winning Lottery Ticket in Fowler

Someone at the Fowler Quality Dairy must have picked up a lucky penny in the parking lot before buying a Michigan Lottery ticket. The QD in Fowler sold a winning $1.9 million ticket on January 17, 2018. QD is waiting for the winning customer to claim the prize.

“We want to be the first to say congratulations to the big winner,” says Ken Martin, Quality Dairy president. “We’re so excited a Quality Dairy customer is holding the winning ticket, and certainly appreciate everyone who chooses QD for their lottery ticket purchases.”

The winning ticket is the largest ever sold at a Quality Dairy Store.

“Michigan Lottery proceeds benefit so many educational initiatives in our communities,” says Tom Buschert, Quality Dairy CEO. “We love being part of a program that benefits such vital needs in our state and brings such joy to our customers.”