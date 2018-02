It's like an episode of Undercover Boss, right here in Lansing.

The CEO of Quality Dairy Company, Thomas Buschert, traded in his desk for a cash register at one of his stores Thursday morning to understand what staff and customers encounter on a daily basis.

He worked the register, stocked the shelves, and cleaned the floors. Buschert says he got a lot of feedback on what can improve. He even created a new position because of his experience.