Public's help sought in deaths of 2-year-old, grandmother

Grand Rapids police are asking for help from the public in their investigation into the deaths of a 2-year-old and his grandmother.

Autopsies determined 46-year-old Germaine Brown and her grandson King Talbert died of gunshot wounds.

Police Captain Curt VanderKooi on Thursday gave few details of the investigation, saying authorities believe the killings may have occurred between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief David Rahinsky said he believes someone has "the piece of the puzzle" investigators could use to find the killer. He asked anyone who knows or heard anything, or noticed anything unusual in the neighborhood on the day of the killings, to contact police.

Rahinsky wouldn't say whether the boy and his grandmother were targeted or random victims. He also would not answer any questions about those interviewed by police.