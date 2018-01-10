Public searching for missing 14-year-old Fowlerville girl

The Center for Search and Investigations for Missing Children is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kailyn Perry-Hertzler.

Kailyn was last seen on November 29, 2017 in Fowlerville. She has been described as 5'5'' tall, 120 pounds, and has blue/green eyes and blonde hair.

WXYZ reports that she was last seen in school wearing blue jeans, white Converse shoes and an aqua colored sweatshirt. She has braces, and three sets of piercings in her ears.

WHMI is reporting that family members told them that Kailyn is adopted and they believe she is with her biological family in Michigan, Florida, Indiana or Virginia. According to them her biological family does not have legal custody of her.

If you have any information contact the Livingston County Michigan Sheriff's Department at 517-546-9111.