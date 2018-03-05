Protesters gather at MSU against Richard Spencer's visit

Protesters gathered on Michigan State's campus today to call on the university to stop white supremacist Richard Spencer from speaking there next week.

Dozens with the "Change Agent Consortium" came to East Lansing from Detroit to take a stand against Spencer's speech.

They say Spencer's racist ideology and hateful speech should not be tolerated.

Spencer will be speaking on Monday, March 5th at the MSU Pavilion.

The event starts at 4:30 pm.

MSU students will be on spring break.