Protesters call for county sheriff to resign amid lawsuit

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - Over two dozen community members in Jackson gathered Sunday afternoon calling for the Jackson County Sheriff to resign.

Approximately 30 protesters gathered at the intersection of Mechanic and Biddle Streets in Jackson at 2 p.m. Protesters then marched to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where organizers made a speech.

Many held signs and chanted as they made their way to the office.

It is the latest in fallout after Lieutenant Tommy Schuette filed a lawsuit alleging Sheriff Steve Rand made derogatory comments about women, minorities, and people with disabilities.

The comments were allegedly recorded on audio, however, most of the recordings are difficult to transcribe.

FOX 47 News cannot confirm it's the Sheriff's voice, but Schuette's attorney said the recordings prove Rand made the derogatory comments.

Mayor Derek Dobies and city council members said Friday that Rand's words have hurt the public's trust in elected officials and will have a negative effect on the community in Jackson.

Dobies and four city council members are asking that Rand resign.

FOX 47 News reached out to Sheriff Rand and stopped by the sheriff's office for comment Friday but we were told Rand was not available.

There is a Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday.