Prosecutor to upgrade charges in police officer's slaying

DETROIT (AP) - A man now faces first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer charges in the shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit police officer.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Monday that charges against 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks will be amended after the death of Officer Glenn Doss.

Doss died Sunday at a hospital. He was shot once in the head Wednesday night while sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car after he and his partner responded to a domestic violence complaint.

A handgun also was pointed at other officers before Brooks ran inside a house. He later was arrested.

Brooks was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder and other charges.

He will be arraigned a second time at his Feb. 6 probable cause conference.