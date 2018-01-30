Prosecutor to upgrade charges in police officer's slaying

Cloudy
DETROIT (AP) - A man now faces first-degree murder and murder of a peace officer charges in the shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit police officer.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Monday that charges against 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks will be amended after the death of Officer Glenn Doss.
Doss died Sunday at a hospital. He was shot once in the head Wednesday night while sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car after he and his partner responded to a domestic violence complaint.
A handgun also was pointed at other officers before Brooks ran inside a house. He later was arrested.
Brooks was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder and other charges.
He will be arraigned a second time at his Feb. 6 probable cause conference.