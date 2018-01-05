Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:32AM EST expiring January 5 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Prosecutor: No charges after bar kicks out veteran dog
9:46 AM, Jan 5, 2018
A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a western Michigan bar that asked a veteran and his service dog to leave.
Jerome Smith used the dog to manage post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a Marine. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker issued a legal opinion Thursday, saying Smith and the dog had the right to be in The Holiday Bar in Grand Rapids in November, but that the dog should have worn a harness or been on a leash.
The Americans with Disabilities Act allows a disabled person to bring a service animal into businesses that serve the public. Businesses can ask a service animal to leave if they believe the animal's behavior may threaten the health or safety of others.