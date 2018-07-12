Prosecutor: Lansing woman justified in killing intruder

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Prosecutors say a Lansing woman was justified in stabbing and killing an armed man who broke into her house.

It happened in the early morning hours of April 27th at a home on Jones street in Lansing. Lansing Police say the woman stabbed the intruder several times after he broke in and threatened her husband with a gun.

When Police Officers arrived on scene the woman was walking out of the house with a knife in her hand, and bleeding from her head. She dropped the knife and told police that a male intruder broke into her house with a handgun. She told them that the man was dead, and her husband was still in the house.

Officers made contact with her husband. He told them he was sleeping in his bedroom and woke up to an intruder holding a gun to his head. The intruder asked him where his son was, the resident told the intruder that his son did not live in the house anymore. The resident and the intruder struggled for control over the gun.

The intruder attempted to put a round in the chamber of the gun, and the resident attempted to grab the gun again after it appeared to malfunction. At this point the woman attempted to choke the intruder, but it did not slow him down. She grabbed a tool and struck him with it, but that also did not work. She eventually went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, she returned and stabbed the intruder multiple times while her husband took the gun from his hands.

The struggle for the gun continued until the intruder fell to the ground. The husband was badly injured, bleeding from his head and mouth. He told police he believed the intruder was trying to kill him and his wife.

Officers located a silver handgun, it was jammed. The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lab reports show the intruder had: alprazolam (xanax), marijuana, cocaine, and a blood alcohol level of .055.

The Ingham County Prosecutors Office says the woman acted in self defense and will not face criminal charges.