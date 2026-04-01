MASON, Mich. — A new bill introduced in Michigan would mandate frequent driving tests for drivers 75 and older.

WATCH BELOW: Proposed Michigan bill mandates driving tests for those 75 and older

Proposed Michigan bill mandates driving tests for those 75 and older

Senator Roger Victory told me Senate Bill 847 would require any driver 75 or older to pass three tests every four years: a vision test, a written knowledge test, and a driving skills test.

“I’m trying to bring a discussion with some balance to it keeping in mind the diversity of the state of Michigan,” Victory said.

Victory said after talking to neighbors, the bill may change moving forward, as he said some seniors felt unfairly targeted. The principal of testing will remain the same.

“If you're driving down 275 in the metro Detroit area, it’s different than driving up to Potterville outside of Lansing,” Victory said.

Drivers of all ages I spoke to agree on efforts to have frequent testing for those out on the road.

“For the safety of yourself, for the safety of others, it’s important to make those efforts,” one driver said.

“There are a lot of people running red lights right here in Mason,” another driver said.

“There are some aspects that we do need testing for that you know when you get up there in age,” a driver said.

Neighbors in Mason think more tests should be in place for all.

“It would probably help people be more aware,” a neighbor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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