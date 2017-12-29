Program teaches residents how to monitor lake water quality

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Oakland County residents are being offered free training and equipment needed to monitor lake water quality.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports that they'll learn how to take weekly water samples through the Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program.

Volunteers also will be taught how to conduct surveys of aquatic invasive species. Volunteers must have access to a boat.

The program is a partnership of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, the county's health division and the Michigan Clean Water Corps.

Last summer, the county's health division monitored and tested 75 public beaches and 61 lakes on a weekly basis.

Information sessions are scheduled Feb. 6 and Feb. 24 in the Oakland County Board of Commissioners Auditorium in Pontiac. A required training session is scheduled for May 5 in the auditorium.