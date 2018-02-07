Program aims to boost humanities education in Michigan

A new program aims to give community college students greater opportunities to transfer to the University of Michigan to study the humanities.

The Ann Arbor school and Henry Ford College in Dearborn have received $1.6 million in grant funds from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to create the program called "Transfer Bridges to the humanities@Michigan ." It seeks to streamline the transfer process.

The project also will offer more support to students transferring from the suburban Detroit school to the university's College of Literature, Science and the Arts.

The three-year program will lead to similar collaborations with Grand Rapids Community College and Schoolcraft College. It's expected to create a new model for humanities majors who intend to transfer to University of Michigan from community colleges across Michigan.