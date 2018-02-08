Professor wants 'veterans' in Michigan Tech building name
11:28 AM, Feb 8, 2018
HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) - A professor wants Michigan Technological University to add the word "veterans" to the name of a popular building at the Upper Peninsula campus.
Economics professor Paul Nelson says Michigan Tech's Memorial Union Building was built in 1952 and dedicated to students, alumni and faculty who served in the military. There are panels with names of students or graduates who died in wars.
Nelson is chaplain at the American Legion post in Hancock. He tells The Daily Mining Gazette that most students today don't know a soldier because the armed services rely on volunteers.
Nelson says adding "veterans" to the building name would help people understand the significance of the memorial.
The Memorial Union Building has a food court, bookstore, ballroom and offices for student groups.