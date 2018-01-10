Pro-prevailing wage law rally happening Wednesday morning

People in support of the state's prevailing wage law are set to hold a rally outside the state capitol Wednesday morning.

The law requires higher wages for workers on public construction jobs.

The rally is expected to start at 8 a.m.

A group pushing to repeal that law, may be short of signatures again.

The "Protecting Michigan Taxpayers Committee" submitted roughly 380,000 signatures in November.

The group tried to do the same thing back in 2015 but it failed due to invalid signatures.

Officials with the "State Elections Bureau" reviewed a random sample of more than 500 signatures on the newest petition to test the validity of the nearly 300,000 needed to get the issue on the ballot.

But officials found only 370 signatures of the 500 or so were valid.

The state will now review a larger sample of petition signatures to determine if they're legit, then the board will use that second sample to make a decision on the petition.