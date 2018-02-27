Prisoner in jail for 43 years ready to head east and learn about new technology

A convicted murderer makes parole and prepares to see his family, but first he stops in East Lansing for some fried chicken and homemade brownies.
FOX 47's Alani Letang caught up with Anthony "Bear" Johnson who has been in jail for 43 years.
He was serving time for killing a man when he was an "out of control youth" in the 1970's in Benton Harbor.
During his time behind bars he become a renowned pastry chef, prepared and served meals for other prisoners, even made gingerbread houses for children during the holidays that came to visit their incarcerated fathers.
He has hopes to start his own catering business when he puts down roots in Maryland with his brother's family.