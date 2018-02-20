Prison ordered for woman charged in co-worker's slaying
4:21 PM, Feb 20, 2018
TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - A 49-year-old woman charged in the fatal shooting of a co-worker in a Detroit-area department store has been sentenced to prison.
Sandra Waller was sentenced Tuesday in Taylor District Court to 16 to 40 years in prison, plus two years for using a firearm during a felony. She pleaded guilty this month to second-degree murder and the firearm charge.
In exchange for the plea, a first-degree murder charge was dropped.
Authorities say 49-year-old Lorraine Faison, of Allen Park, was shot once in the chest Oct. 16 following a brief argument at the Burlington store in Taylor. Waller was arrested at the store and a gun was found in her waistband.
Waller apologized to Faison's family before receiving her sentence. She says she has "great sorrow and unceasing anguish."