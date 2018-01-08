Preventing frostbite on the job

With a forecast like today, you don't need to venture outside to know frostbite is a real possibility. Even spending a few minutes in this harsh weather is risking hypothermia or frostbite.

It's a problem for those who work outdoors on days like today.

"We go over different hazards, weather being one of them, and our guys, we just tell them to be smart about it. If you get cold get in the truck and get warm," said Jacob Spedoske,a worker at Board of Water and Light

There are four grades of frost bite. Doctors say third and fourth degree are the worst and can result in permanent skin damage. The result could be surgery or even amputation. Working with water in this cold raises the risk, which is bad news for someone like David Word who works at Fast Eddie's Car Wash.

"We try to stay warm but wet is wet you know, and wet is miserable. We just fight through it. That's really what it is, you just fight through it," said David Word.

Workers tell Fox 47 that kind gestures they get from customers makes being out in the cold a little more bearable.

"The customers will come up will give them gloves...here you need gloves..or a scarf..or a hat you know something. They always do," said Word.

"Someone come outside offer coffee or donuts or even home made fresh cookies. So we do whatever we can to get them back into service as quick as possible," said Spedoske.

As unpleasant as it was to be outside Friday, the workers we talked to knew what they signed up for and understand the job has to get done.

"At the end of the day though we gotta take care of our customers and keep the public safe," said Spedoske.

"It is what it was we live in Michigan..its cold..that's it," said Word.

Doctors say you can never have too many layers on a day like today. That will help you retain heat. The first signs of frostbite usually start in the toes and fingers. You'll likely have white, grey-ish yellow or blue and waxy or firm feeling skin with numbness. Doctors say in these frigid temperatures, the warning signs can come on quickly.

If you think you have frostbite, you should get to a warm place. Soak the affected area in warm *not* hot water for at least thirty minutes, and go to the emergency room if needed.