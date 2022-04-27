President Biden reduces sentences of two Michigan men

President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 75 people who are serving long sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

Two individuals who are getting their sentences commuted are from Michigan.

Many of the individuals who are getting commuted were serving their sentences from home during the pandemic. President Biden says the others would have received shorter sentences if they were charged today with the same offense, thanks to the First Step Act.

Here are the two people from Michigan being released:

Mario Cruz from Grand Rapids was originally charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess an unspecified amount of cocaine and heroin. He was originally sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Jesse Alan Trimue from Burton was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams of meth and 50 grams of a meth mixture. He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison and an eight-year term of supervised release.

President Biden says Tuesday's announcement similar to his comprehensive strategy to reduce crime is "helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime."

