Prep under way for annual Easter dinner

The Queen's Social Center in Jackson is beginning preparations for their annual Easter dinner.

Currently they are looking for volunteers for Easter Sunday, April 1, from 10 AM to 5 PM. They also need help for set up on Saturday, March 31 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Queen's cafeteria.

They are in need of donations of salads and desserts for the dinner. Those items can be delivered to Queen’s School Cafeteria on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM and Easter Morning from 10:30 to 11:30 AM.

Guests at the dinner will enjoy a family-style meal and coloring for the kids.