Preliminary exam for teen accused of killing mother

9:00 AM, Jan 18, 2018
(WILX) - - Andrew Willson, a 19-year-old from Williamston that is accused of killing his mother will have a preliminary exam Thursday.

A judged ruled that Willson is competent to stand trial for the murder of his mother Lisa Marie Willson.

According to police the teen admitted to shooting and killing his mother because she would not let him keep a puppy.

She was found dead inside her Wheatfield Township home in September.

