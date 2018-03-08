Pre-flood efforts saves city millions in residential flood damage

The City of Lansing is reporting that due to their preparedness for the recent floods, they saved the residents of Lansing over $2 million.

In a press release from the Mayor's office, they say that according to the Lansing Office of Emergency Management, the savings comes from two projects in particular: the temporary flood barrier that was constructed during the event to prevent flooding in the Urbandale neighborhood, and floodplain acquisition and demolition (a program which has been ongoing in the city since 2008).

Mayor Schor said, “Lansing was prepared and took necessary preventative action. I am so proud of our emergency operations employees and all of our city employees and volunteers for their incredible flood mitigation efforts which significantly reduced the amount of damage experienced in the city, especially in the Urbandale area.”

The announcement concluded that, "Structure acquisition and demolition in the floodplain allowed the city to prevent an additional $780,000 in damage in the Urbandale neighborhood even without the barrier. That number includes both the city’s program and the commitment by the Ingham County Land Bank to demolish and not rebuild structures on the properties that they acquire. Acquisition also helped avoid an additional $101,000 in damage in other parts of the city."