Prairie Farms' Investing $29 Million in Battle Creek Facility

Today Prairie Farms announced that a $29 million investment in its Battle Creek, Mich. facility is underway. The expansion will allow the company to add jobs, manufacture new specialty products, and expand its distribution footprint in the U.S.

The company plans to build an extension to its existing manufacturing facility. Construction on the 14,000 square-foot expansion began in November 2017. Additionally, renovations are planned on previously unused 8,000 square-foot are of the plant. Construction is expected to be complete in April, with processing lines fullyoperational around Labor Day.

The state of the art addition will include a processing line for ultra-pasteurized milk, which adds additional shelf-life to the products. This would be used for existing milk and cream products, as well as potential for new items. The expansion will also include corrugation and palletizing capabilities to existing plant products.

The Battle Creek facility currently employs 200 people, and the expansion will open 16 new positions within the company. “This expansion allows us to look ahead long-term. This facility has been here since 2003 and I feel this is the right move for Prairie Farms growth in Mich.,” said Tom Davis, the general manager of Michigan for Prairie Farms.

