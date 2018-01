FOX 47's Chelsea Snyder spoke with an expert about where MSU went wrong, and how to fix it.

Matt Resch, says that from a PR standpoint, the way MSU has been handling the crisis has only hurt them. He says the first thing that needs to be done in a situation of that magnitude is remember who you are serving, and he feels that's where MSU went wrong.

Resch believes the worst thing MSU can do is to continue to be deflective. He says MSU needs to take responsibility for what's happened.