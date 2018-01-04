Powerball jumps to $550M after no winning tickets sold

No winning tickets were sold for the $460 million Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number was 12.

The jackpot jumps to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing. That would make it the nation's 8th largest lottery prize ever.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $550 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be almost $348 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game's grand prize will be $418 million in Friday's drawing.