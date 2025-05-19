Power restoration nears completion after outages in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — 90 percent of Lansing power outages have been restored as of Sunday morning, with full restoration expected by Monday for the hardest-hit areas.

Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) announced Sunday morning that 90 percent of power outages in the city have been restored.

Consumers Energy said most areas should have power back by the end of Sunday, while the hardest-hit locations are expected to be fully restored by the end of Monday.

Crews from both utility companies worked around the clock throughout the weekend to restore power to affected neighborhoods.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

