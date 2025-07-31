Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Power outage throughout Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Some neighbors may be waking up in the dark this morning.

According to the Meridian Township Facebook page, there is a power outage throughout the area.

They say that several areas are experiencing power outages.

If you encounter a stoplight without power, remember to treat it as a four-way stop.

Consumers Energy crews are actively working to restore service as quickly as possible. For real-time updates and to view the outage map, click here.

