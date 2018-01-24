Pouch created to help at traffic stops

A court reporter created a pouch for drivers to clip to the vent on the driver's side of their cars to ease tension at traffic stops.

The pouch can hold insurance and registration information as well as a license.

The goal is to keep drivers from reaching for those things during a traffic stop.

The woman who invented the pouch, Jackie Carter asked her friends who are police officers about what makes them the most nervous during traffic stops.

They said that drivers reaching for things makes them nervous.

Each pouch costs about 12 dollars.