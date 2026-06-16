Potter Park Zoo's red panda Degan Reid celebrates 15th birthday

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo is celebrating a special milestone for one of its most beloved residents: red panda Degan Reid has turned 15.

Zoo staff say Degan is spending his birthday much like many people might enjoy theirs — taking in a quiet June morning and enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of the season.

Red pandas can live into their teens and even early twenties under human care, making Degan’s 15th birthday an impressive achievement and a moment zookeepers are eager to mark.

The zoo is inviting the community to join in celebrating Degan by wishing him many more years of cozy naps, special treats and sunny mornings in his habitat.

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