Potter Park Zoo to host Zoo Nights

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Potter Park Zoo will be open late on June 13 for their Zoo Nights event.
People 21+ will be able to explore the zoo after hours. The admission ticket is $25 and includes three drink tickets as well as access to food samples.
This year, Potter Park Zoo is offering a new ticket type for $15. The new designated driver ticket includes two tickets to redeem for non-alcoholic beverages as well as access to food.
Additional drink tickets are available for purchase as well.
This event will be held once a month from 5-8 p.m. Zoo Nights will also occur on July 18, Aug. 22 and Sept. 12.
Potter Park Zoo is located at 301 S Pennsylvania Ave in Lansing.
