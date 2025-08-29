Potter Park Zoo mourns the loss of its endangered female black rhino, Doppsee

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Potter Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Doppsee, a female black rhino.

Doppsee was euthanized last night after a sudden decline in her health over a month ago, according to zoo officials.

In a social media post, zoo officials outlined how their medical staff had attempted to help Doppsee through a series of medical issues, but they ultimately decided it was more humane to euthanize her.

"This decision was only made after the veterinary and animal care teams agreed that further treatment was not feasible or possible and Doppsee’s quality of life was such that euthanasia was the only humane option remaining. She passed away surrounded by those who love and care for her." Potter Park Zoo

The zoo says it sent out samples for a detailed evaluation to determine the cause for Doppsee's medical decline.

It will take weeks to have the results from those tests.

