Potter Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda cub born in July

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo announced the death of a red panda cub that was born July 5 to mother Maliha and father Deagan-Reid.

The cause of death remains unknown pending completion of a necropsy, zoo officials said.

Red panda offspring face significant challenges in their early weeks of life, with approximately a 40% neonatal mortality rate. The cub had been steadily gaining weight, was alert and appeared to be thriving before experiencing a sudden decline in health.

Zoo officials said the post-mortem evaluation will determine the cause of death, and that information will contribute to research that could help other young red pandas and their ability to survive.

"This is a very difficult loss for our team and we hope the community will keep those who cared for this young animal in their thoughts," zoo officials said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

