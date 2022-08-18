Portland High School football eyeing a trip to Ford Field this season

PORTLAND, Mich. — The Portland High School football team is almost always in the playoffs. The Raiders made it to the state semi-finals last year, which gives this year's team confidence to make it to Ford Field.

"We have a coaching staff that has been in place for a long time, and then also our kids just work really hard in the offseason, they expect to win," head coach John Novara said.

The team has the goal of raising a trophy at the end of this season in Detroit.

"We've worked really hard to try and get back to that point, and we have a lot of guys coming back who knows what that feels like, and we're hoping to repeat that this year and get even farther," quarterback Marc Nobis said.

The offensive line is often thankless position, but with the run-heavy offense the Raiders run, they’re as important as anyone.

"We create the holes, so if we don't get our job done, then can't go nowhere and show the crowd the long runs and get the crowd cheering," offensive lineman Brady Krause said.

Portland gets started with Ovid-Elsie Thursday, Aug. 25.

