Popular state park set to close this fall for enhancements

FOX 17

Ludington State Park sets a closing date this fall for park enhancements. Popular with campers and outdoor enthusiasts, the park will be closed from September 3rd, 2024, to July 1st, 2025.

Some of the enhancements to the park include paving the park's main road, expanding parking and warming shelters and enhancing traffic and pedestrian flow at the park's entrance.

The proposed 4.26 million dollar federal relief funding comes from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan which aims to tackle the needs of infrastructure in Michigan state parks. This plan takes aim at several parks throughout Michigan and is also responsible for an upcoming new state park in Flint.

Updates and changes to the construction timeline can be found by clicking here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

