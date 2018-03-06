Poll: MI voters support marijuana legalization

A majority of Michigan voters would vote yes on a ballot proposal to legalize and tax marijuana, according to a EPIC-MRA poll.

The poll was released Monday, and commissioned by the Michigan chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.

In it 61 percent of voters would vote yes, which is up 4 points from the 57 percent voting yes in February of 2017. It's also up 11 points from a 50 percent majority in 2014.

To compare 35 percent of voters said they would vote no on a proposal, which is down from the 40 percent who said they would vote no in February of 2017.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol turned in signatures to election officials last year. If the signatures are approved by the state the proposal would go to a statewide vote. If approved by voters it would legalize marijuana for recreational use.