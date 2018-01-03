Police: Woman, 96, dies after being overcome by cold weather

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say 96-year-old woman has died after apparently wandering away from her suburban Detroit home and being overcome by the cold.

The Roseville Police Department says the woman's body was found Tuesday on the playground of Dort Elementary School, near where she lived. She was dressed in a nightgown, robe and slippers.

Police say she lived alone and had recently been diagnosed with dementia. Police say the death has been ruled accidental by the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office due to exposure.

The death comes as brutal winter weather has brought bitterly cold temperatures to parts of the U.S., including Michigan. Snow is forecast for parts of the state.

Frigid temperatures, meanwhile, are blamed for causing pipes to rupture in three public buildings in a Detroit suburb of Taylor.