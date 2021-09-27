Police: Windsor Township suspect Daniel Sougstad killed 3 members of his family

LANSING, Mich. — Police sayd Daniel Sougstad shot and killed three members of his family on Friday night.

Sougstad, 23, was arrested Saturday is being held in the Eaton County Jail on three counts of open murder and three counts of felony firearm, according to a press release by the Eaton County Sheriffs office.

Deputies with the Eaton County were dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Bishop Highway on Friday night on an unknown 911 call. Soon afterward they received a call from a neighbor who said a child arrived on foot at a nearby house and had an injury to her foot.

The neighbor told dispatch they heard screaming and shots from next door, the release said.

When the sheriff’s deputies arrived to the home of the original 911 call, they found three adults who all appeared to have been shot.

Sougstad was arrested without incident by neighboring police agencies in Ingham County.

