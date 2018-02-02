Police warn of Netflix email scam

Police are warning the public about an email scam involving Netflix.

They say an email from a fake account has been going to Netflix customers telling them their account will be deactivated because the company could "not validate billing information."

The email directs recipients to a link where they are told to enter their personal information, including their credit card numbers. The email is not from Netflix, and if you enter your information your accounts and identity could be compromised.

If you get an email like that close it without clicking any of the links. The police recommend that if you want to check your Netflix status go directly to the Netflix website.