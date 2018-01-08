Police warn against letting your car warm up in your driveway

While it might be tempting, and it's now legal, Lansing police are warning you not to let your car warm up in your driveway.

Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation last summer that lets you leave your car running on private property.

The law came up after a Roseville, Michigan man ended up with a ticket after leaving his car idling last winter.

Lansing Police say if you do, you're increasing your chance of having you car stolen. They warn not to leave your car running, don't leave a spare key inside your car, lock your doors and roll up your windows, and take any valuables out of your car.