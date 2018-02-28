Police want help finding missing Lansing man

Cloudy
An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Albert Abioseh Mammah Jr. He was last seen on Saturday 2/24/18 in the area of Edgemont Blvd in Lansing, Michigan.
He's described as 5'10'', 185 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black jogging suit, and red/black athletic shoes. His vehicle is a 2006 BMW 330XI 4D, MI license plate # CLX0392.
His family was trying to serve a petition for mental evaluation, and they believe he left his home to avoid treatment. He might be suffering from extreme paranoia and could be aggressive.
Police say they think he may be heading to Florida.
If you have any information call 9-1-1 or Lansing Twp. Police at 517-485-1700.