Police uniforms stolen from Detroit cleaner

Police and firefighter uniforms are missing after a break-in at a cleaning company early Friday morning in Detroit.

WDIV is reporting that the uniforms are from the Novi and Farmington Hills departments.

Detroit police said thieves stole two vans from the Perfect Cleaners' yard about 3:40 a.m. Friday in the 19500 block of West McNichols Road. The thieves entered the cleaning company and found the keys to the vans inside.

Police are searching for the vans and uniforms.

Anyone with information on this theft needs to contact Detroit police.