Police: Suspect stole, crashed car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing police are looking for a suspect they say stole a car, crashed it and then ran off.

Lansing police say the car was stolen in the 600 block of Jolly Road.

The suspect was doing donuts in Risdale Park in the stolen vehicle before crashing into a tree around 1:30 a.m Thursday, police said.

The suspect ditched the car before police arrived and no one was hurt.

Police called in a K9 unit to track the suspect but the track was not successful.

The Lansing Police Department is asking anyone with information to give them a call at 517-483-4600.