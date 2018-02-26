Police search for suspects in Quality Dairy robbery

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 34°
Lansing Police are searching for two suspects that robbed the Quality Dairy store at Holmes and Pleasant Grove, early Saturday morning.
The suspects gained access into the store through a smashed window, and stole cigarettes, cigars and lottery tickets, no cash was taken.
No one was injured in the incident.
The store is still open for normal operation.
Lansing Police are asking that anyone with information to help identify or locate the suspects in the robbery, contact the Lansing Police Department.