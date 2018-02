Police search for suspect wanted for breaking and entering at local business

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - Jackson City Police need your help in finding a suspect involved in a breaking and entering at a local business.

The suspect broke into Atlas Welding located at 1503 East High Street on February 8 around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect stole tools from the location.

The suspect is described as a white female who was wearing a red pullover, dark jacket, boots, and sweatpants at the time of the break-in.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect, you’re asked to give Jackson City Police a call at (517) 788-4100.