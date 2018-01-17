Police search for person who shot dog

Police in the Upper Peninsula are searching for the person who threw a dog out of a car and shot it.

The person who shot the dog drove off and left it to die.

The dog was taken to an animal shelter. It has wounds to its head and a fractured elbow.

The dog is now walking again and has been referred to a hospital in Madison.

Police are hoping to make an arrest and say they have some evidence from the scene of where the incident happened.

"We have a shell casing that I recovered from the scene, which we're going to process and see if we can determine, maybe a fingerprint. We have some tire tracks, so if we do develop a suspect we have a couple things we can look at," said Doug Weesner, a Michigan State Police Trooper.

A $250 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.