Police search for breaking and entering suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for breaking and entering.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a middle-aged man broke into a business on the 3100 block of East Grand River Ave. in Lansing.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of February 18, 2018.

The suspect was able to get away with money and left the scene in a red vehicle.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the suspect is asked to call Lansing Police at (517) 483-4600.