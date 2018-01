FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Police say a 10-year-old boy was badly wounded when hit by gunfire in a possible drive-by shooting in Flint.

City police say the boy was hospitalized in critical condition from the wounds he suffered while inside the home about 10 p.m. Monday.

Flint police continued working Tuesday to identify those involved in the shooting and a possible vehicle. Michigan State Police said it was believed to be a drive-by shooting.