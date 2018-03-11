Police: Preliminary indications suggest body of missing kayaker found

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Lansing Police have recovered a body found submerged in the water on the banks of the Grand River Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Willow Street and Washington Ave. around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, a body was found at the northern most point of Washington Ave. at Willow Ave.

Police believe the body recovered is that of the missing 24-year-old kayaker from Bath that fell into the Grand River on February 27. Police made the determination based on height, weight, and clothing.

Rescuers say recent flooding made the search more difficult for the missing kayaker because the river's water levels were so high and the current was very fast.

The Ingham County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

A press conference is scheduled for March 12.

FOX 47 News will continue to track this story and bring you updates as soon as they become available.