LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - FOX 47 is tracking a story of a potential police stand-off happening in Lansing.

At 1:40 p.m. Lansing Police sent out a request for residents to avoid the area of Vermont Avenue between Lake Lansing and Whyte.

They said it was due to an incident they are working to resolve.

They also said there is no immediate danger to the public at this time.

News 10 is on the scene and will report back when we know more.